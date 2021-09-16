Online tickets sold out for Waverly football game at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After losing their facility and stadium in last month’s deadly flood, Waverly Central High School’s football team is getting a special opportunity.

Thursday night, the Tigers will get the chance to play at Nissan Stadium, thanks to the Tennessee Titans.

As of Wednesday night, all the tickets online sold out, but there will still be walk up tickets available because of the enormous response.

The Titans staff wanted to do something not only these kids, but something the whole community would never forget.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with kickoff at 7 p.m. The Waverly Central Tigers will take on the White House Blue Devils.

Just like you’d see at a Titans game, this game will be broadcast on 104.5 the Zone. The Titans Radio crew has turned it into the Tigers Radio just for this game.

Senior band members and football players will be honored on Senior Night before the game, and there will be a homecoming court at halftime.

Titans officials said they put their heart into pulling out all the stops to make this game a lifetime memory for this community.

"What happens to them, happens to us. And what affects them, affects us. If we can serve this community and give back to the people that support us, we want to take that opportunity at any chance we get," said Titans Football Outreach Manager Josh Corey.

Along with contributing $50,000 to recovery efforts, the Titans also donated a ton of equipment to the team, including helmets, pants, jerseys, equipment bags and more.

Funds will be raised for the team’s recovery effort through donations to United Way of Humphreys County.