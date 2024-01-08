Only United, Alaska Airlines have the Boeing 737 Max 9 in Nashville's airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Only two airlines that operate out of Nashville have the Boeing 737 Max 9 as one of their planes — United and Alaska.

Friday, there was an incident with a Boeing 737 Max 9 plane where a window blew out of one of the planes operated by Alaska Airlines. No one was seriously hurt, but the Federal Aviation Administration has grounded certain Boeing 737 Max 9 planes for inspection before they can return to flight.

United provided this statement regarding the aircraft in Nashville:

Service on United’s Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft remains temporarily suspended while it conducts inspections required by the FAA. We’re continuing to work with the FAA to clarify the inspection process and requirements for returning all MAX 9 aircraft to service. We are working with customers to reaccommodate them on other flights and in some cases have been able to avoid cancellations by switching to other aircraft types

United Airline

United has 79 of the 737 Max 9 aircraft. They say the next step in the FAA's emergency airworthiness directive is to issue a Multi-Operator Message used to determine the final means of compliance with the airworthiness directive.

While this is completed, all 737 Max 9s are grounded, and about 200 cancellations are expected for Monday. Inspections will be completed after final procedures are received from the FAA.