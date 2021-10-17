Open Streets Nashville focuses on North Nashville culture

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A group whose mission is to make Nashville more walkable, bikeable and liveable is closing off a portion of Buchanan Street in North Nashville to cars for the Second Open Streets Nashville event.

It's happening Sunday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. Buchanan Street will be closed to cars from Dr DB Todd Jr Blvd to Rosa L Parks Blvd.

Organizers said while the area can oftentimes be painted in a negative way, their home has so much more to offer.

"For us, we also want people to think about this is one of the ways we can create more safe pedestrian spaces," said Brenda Perez with Walk Bike Nashville. "(It is also) one of the ways we can get people to have access to outside safely, one of the ways to get more kids to play outside (and) one of the ways to keep our communities healthy,

It’s hosted by M. Simone Boyd, Walk Bike Nashville, Strategize 619 and Clemmie Greenlee.

Attendees will find four major hubs centered around arts, performance, kids and biking, skating and scooting.

Organizers hope people come to see what the neighborhood is like, take away connections with their community and get a realization of what the area can offer.

"I really want people to take away a picture of what North Nashville is. Oftentimes our community is painted in a negative light. What’s often shared is real estate and crime," Boyd said. "But our home has so much rich art, history and culture, I really want people to hold that. But to also connect with neighbors, possibly spark new relationships."