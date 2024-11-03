Open Streets Nashville returns on Sunday in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Get out and get active! That’s the goal for Sunday's Open Streets Nashville event in South Nashville on Antioch Pike. It’s an effort to walk, bike, skate and dance in an area that’s typically occupied. Antioch Pike will be shut down from noon to 5 p.m. from Wright Middle to Glencliff Elementary.

Open Streets Nashville temporarily closes streets to cars, encouraging community connection, physical activity and support for local businesses. There will be a Community Zone, Arts and Culture Zone and an Activity Zone along the route.

Families can also tour the nearby Glencliff Elementary gardens, have a poem written for them by local poets, enjoy a Titans tailgate and connect with neighbors in the streets.

Open Streets is brought to the community by Mayor Freddie O’Connell, NDOT and Amazon.