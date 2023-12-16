Open Table Nashville honors unhoused men and women who died this year during annual memorial service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — People will come together on Saturday in downtown Nashville to remember unhoused men and women who died this year.

Last year, more than 170 men and women lost their lives that were living unhoused and on our streets. The service is happening at Riverfront Park by the Tara Cole Memorial Bench at 1st Avenue and Broadway. The service is slated for 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The memorial was a collaborative effort between several different organizations. Faith leaders, city officials, and homeless advocates will honor the lives lost this morning on Lower Broadway.

The names of those who died this year will be read and there will also be time for poetry to be shared, remembrances, music and remarks.

At the end of the ceremony, friends and family will be invited to walk along the river and place flowers in the water.

Open Table Nashville, an interfaith homeless outreach nonprofit, hosts the event. Their mission is to disrupt cycles of poverty, journeys with the marginalized, and provide education about issues of homelessness.

For those that cannot attend, the service will be livestreamed here.