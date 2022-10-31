Operation Blackout: Annual effort to keep kids safe on Halloween

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — State authorities are making sure neighborhoods stay safe on Halloween through "Operation Blackout." It puts an extra set of eyes on registered sex offenders to make sure they're following all rules during the holiday.

Probation and parole officers from the Tennessee Department of Correction have been out the last several days doing compliance checks on sex offenders.

Operation Blackout adds a layer of accountability for those registered. Added rules have been in place this month, including offenders not being allowed to decorate or attend Halloween functions. They also can't hand out candy and have to keep their porch light off tonight.

For even more protection, TDOC recommends parents or guardians check the TBI Sex Offender Registry to know which houses to avoid. It only takes a few minutes and was recently redesigned to be even more accessible and clearer to understand.

If you see a TDOC offender at a Halloween event or with holiday decorations, please call 1-844-TDC-FIND and report it.