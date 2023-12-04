Operation Song's annual showcase focuses on healing veterans through music

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Veterans will be able to tell their stories through music at Operation Song's 2nd Annual Showcase on Monday, December 4. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets can be found here.

They'll share the meanings of the songs they've co-written with Grammy-nominated songwriters and perform them at Belmont University's Fisher Center. This form of “music therapy” helps veterans translate complicated emotions as co-writers of their own experiences. Since 2012, they've organized over 1,600 co-writes at songwriting retreats in person and online around the US.

The headliner is Purple Heart Recipient Scotty Hasting who survived ten gunshots while serving in Afghanistan and credits music for helping him deal with his PTSD.

Proceeds benefit the work of Operation Song. If you can’t make it to the show, you can still contribute by either making a donation or bidding on their silent auction at home.