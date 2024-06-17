Operation Stand Down Tennessee to open new veteran homeless facility today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Homelessness is getting the attention of a lot of organizations in Nashville, and now one is stepping in help with new transitional housing for veterans who don't have a place to call home.

Operation Stand Down Tennessee is cutting the ribbon to a new facility that will centralize their locations across Nashville.

The new building will bring provide all veterans with their own bedroom and bathroom. The OSDTN Transitional Housing Program (THP) accommodates 35 men and 7 women, funded by a Department of Veterans Affairs Grant Per Diem contract.

It is the only program for female Veterans in the state of Tennessee. The building will have 4 separate wings with shared kitchens, laundry, common rooms, and a classroom. The new facility will have offices on site for case managers and a VA liaison to work with Veterans.

“This has been a long-awaited milestone for the organization.” says CEO Eden Murrie. “After 26 years of being in aging houses, this state-of-the-art facility will give Veterans the best place to live while they work their individual plans for stability. Now our facility will match the level of Professionalism our program already offered.”

The ribbon cutting for the opening is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. June 17th.