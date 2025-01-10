Opry at the Ryman show has been canceled due to winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Opry at the Ryman show on Friday night has been canceled due to the winter weather.

Due to inclement weather the Opry at the Ryman show tonight, January 10th, has been canceled. The safety of our fans, our artists, and our staff is our top priority, and we truly appreciate your understanding. pic.twitter.com/GgbIx4ZEoi — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) January 10, 2025

Refunds are available at your original point of purchase.

