Opry Mills Mall on lockdown after a fight broke out inside the mall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say a domestic fight broke out between a woman and her boyfriend at the Chili's where the boyfriend works at Opry Mills Mall.

The fight caused a major panic and made people start running out of the mall. Officials say there is no evidence of gunshots being fired.

There were some minor injuries to people from everyone running out of the mall.

Metro Police cleared the area and went into each store to make sure everyone was out.

Exit 11 North and Southbound to the mall are both currently closed due to the investigation.

This is an ongoing story. We will update once we receive new information.

