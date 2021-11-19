Watch
Opryland debuts new holiday experience based on 'Elf'

It runs November 19 until January 2.
Gaylord Opryland
Posted at 8:04 AM, Nov 19, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — "Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf" is an all-new experience at Gaylord Opryland Resort inspired by the hit Christmas film, "Elf." It opens November 19 and runs until January 2.

The multi-sensory, self-guided experience, features 12 interactive activities and multiple photo opportunities throughout.

Guests journey into Buddy the Elf's world to help save the holiday. Their mission: Complete fun-filled challenges to muster enough Christmas cheer to power the Kringle 3000 and Santa's sleigh.

Scenes and Interactive Elements:

  • "Candy Cane Forest" – Filled with more than 100 larger-than-life candy canes, guests encounter an interactive Leon the Snowman and a 13-foot-tall Mr. Narwhal.
  • "Exterior of North Pole Workshop" – Mission begins with video message from Santa’s Elves explaining that guests need to muster enough Christmas cheer to power the Clausometer on Santa’s sleigh.
  • "Elf Workshop & North Pole Toy Making" – Join in the work at the elf workshop to help fill Santa’s bag. In a virtual, interactive game, guests will sort toys to ensure only the best toys make it into Santa’s bag, partake in a whack-a-mole style game, and invent the year’s hottest toy.
  • "North Pole Kitchen" – Create virtual Christmas cookies with real life tools and digital ingredients including candy, candy cane, candy corn and syrup.
  • "Portal: Travel to New York City" – Journey from the North Pole to New York City through a magical portal full of décor, lighting effects, and magic.
  • "The Iconic Department Store" – Visit the famed department store featuring Santa’s iconic chair and a gift-wrapping station. Marvel at a toy brick display of New York City and hop to the beat of an oversized floor piano.
  • "Mail Room" – Interact with Buddy by dancing in front of a 49-foot feature wall that mimics your every move.
  • "Central Park" – Journey ends in Central Park with Santa’s sleigh where the Clausometer must be fully powered. Throw “snowballs” at targets in the park, try a snowball cannon, and follow the Christmas beat while piecing together lyrics to top off the Clausometer.

Event tickets are available now to purchase at ChristmasAtGaylordOpryland.com

