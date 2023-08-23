Opryland music duo brings a bit of the beloved park to the fair

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — This past year marked 25 years since the closing of Opryland USA. It remains a major conversation among the many who loved the park. A crowd told us they just experienced a little taste of that place.

On an early afternoon at the Wilson County Tennessee State Fair, a headlining act was written on a chalkboard next to a stage. It was time to get mic checks for Russ and Becky Jeffers.

"The biggest challenge is to see if you can remember all the chords, the lyrics, the arrangements," Russ smiled. "We've been rehearsing, but yeah, senior citizenship is a challenge."

It was 1974 when Russ and Becky answered a newspaper ad seeking musicians to audition for Opryland USA.

"They actually called Becky back 'cause she was young and cute, and I wasn't," Russ laughed. "When we came down to Nashville, they said, 'Since you're here too, we might just give you a job too.'"

Russ and Becky began performing 500 shows a year at a deeply special place.

"If you looked out in that audience and they were unfolding that map, looking for other things to do, you knew you were in trouble," Russ said. "That's when we brought on the dancing girls!""

Becky laughed.

"What brought it to life were the customers," Russ continued.

"You would look forward to seeing them, and it was family," Becky said. "We loved them, and they loved us."

In December 1997, Russ and Becky performed their final show as the park closed.

"It felt like a funeral, and indeed, it was," Becky said. "Opryland died that night."

More than 25 years after Opryland, people gathered at the Wilson County Tennessee State Fair who used to go see Opryland's Russ and Becky Jeffers.

"Glad to see 'em here tonight!" said one fan.

The bustling of the people, the sound of the rides, and Russ and Becky back on stage; just reminded a lot of the crowd of a special place and time.

"Yeah! Takes me back to Opryland!" a fan smiled. "They got it. They still got it!"

"It's a wonderful thing to see so many familiar faces that we've missed seeing for so many years," Becky said. "They came here to see Russ and Becky one more time. We're humbled and honored that they would come."

"It's been a wonderful, beautiful journey together," Russ said. "I'm grateful for that."