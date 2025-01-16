Optional schools application process for Metro Nashville Public Schools opens on January 21

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The optional schools application process for next school year for Metro Nashville Public Schools opens on Tuesday, January 21.

This gives families the opportunity to choose between more than 100 open enrollment public schools.

Applications can be found here. Applying online is preferred, but you can also mail them to the Office of School Options at 2601 Bransford Avenue, Nashville, TN 37204.

Applications must be submitted in person by 4:30 p.m. CST or submitted online by 11:59 p.m. CST on Friday, February 7.

Selection Day results will be available on Monday, March 3.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.