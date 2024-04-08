Optometrist sends out warning to protect your children ahead of solar eclipse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Today's the day of the solar eclipse! Many are excited for the astronomical event, but eye doctors say you should be careful, or you can permanently damage your eyes.

Their biggest warning goes out to parents to supervise children. Dr. Mike Giovanetti, a longtime optometrist, says kids are very susceptible to damage because their eyes are younger, and they get more focal damage than an older person might.

There are only a few ways to properly avoid getting that permanent damage, the best of which are certified eclipse viewing glasses that are labeled. Normal sunglasses are not dark enough.

Giovanetti says make sure you take precaution because damage can occur in as little as one to two seconds of staring at the sun.

"Staring directly at the sun can actually cause a burn into the retina and cause a permanent hole in the retina. It'll damage the eye and vision permanently. Very similar to like, as kids, using the magnifying glass to burn a hole in a piece of paper. The eye does the same thing. It magnifies the rays of the sun into the back of the eye and will burn a perfect hole in the retina."

He says it's not a large hole, but it's still one that results in permanent damage.

In the past, some documented patients got a burn in the back of the eye that mimics the exact perfect impression of the eclipse itself.

If you have a pair of eclipse glasses from 2017 you should throw those out and get a new pair. They should be discarded after 3 years.

All in all, make it fun and don't look up unless you have your glasses on.