Organizations and faith leaders calling for gun reform ahead of special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Faith leaders and organizations across Tennessee are calling for something to be done to fight gun violence. From one end of the state to the other pastors, doctors, the African American Clergy Collective of Tennessee, and many other groups are calling on legislators to pass stricter gun laws ahead of the special session in August.

They are holding press conferences in Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville, and Chattanooga to help different communities understand gun violence as an issue. They are calling on lawmakers to declare gun violence as a public health crisis.

"Imagine living in a community, a certain zip code, where shootings occur randomly. but often. And you're driving around, and you're walking around wondering -- will this be the day I get shot?!" Reverend Dr. John Butler said, a pastor at Clinton Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church in Knoxville.

They say Tennessee is in a state of emergency. According to the CDC, more than 1,500 Tennesseans died by guns in 2021. That's the most recent year their data is available, but many say that number has skyrocketed over the past year. As we get closer to the special session on gun control in August these groups say something must be done before another life is lost.

"This is an emergency. We are in an emergency state, and we implore that they use evidence-based, public health approaches rather than a knee-jerk response to reduce gun violence," said Retired Pastor Reverend Dr. Judy Cummings.

They are encouraging people to go to the governor's website and share their thoughts on what they want to be the focus during the special session. They say people across the state should also reach out to your local elected representative to highlight gun reform as a big issue.