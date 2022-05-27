Organizers announce hosts for CMA Fest special

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Country Music Association announced Thursday that “CMA Fest, the Music Event of Summer," will air on Aug. 3.

The show will air at 7 p.m. with Dierks Bentley and Elle King hosting.

“I’m thrilled we get to partner with Dierks and Elle as our hosts this year,” CMA CEO Sarah Trahern said. “They have such passion for the fans. I know the chemistry and camaraderie they bring to the stage will be felt by the millions of TV viewers around the globe.”

This marks both Bentley and King’s “CMA Fest” hosting debut. In addition to hosting, King joins the list of performers for the Nissan Stadium stage on Sunday, June 12. As previously announced, Bentley will also perform Sunday.

“We are excited to once again collaborate with our longtime partners at CMA for this summer's must-see music event, 'CMA Fest,'" says Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. "With Dierks Bentley and Elle King hosting the evening, music fans everywhere can be sure to expect an unforgettable night featuring the biggest names in Country Music."

