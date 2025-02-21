Organizers offer preview for 4th Annual State of Black Tennessee Town Hall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The group Southern Movement Committee will host the 4th Annual State of Black Tennessee Town Hall Saturday afternoon.

It will be at the Beech Creek Missionary Baptist Church at 3101 Curtis Street from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m., Doors at 12:30 p.m.

It's in an effort to discover the statewide priorities for things that impact minority communities across Tennessee for the year.

There will be a panel discussion, Q&A and a networking meet and greet. This year, the panel will have elected officials including Mayor Freddie O'Connell, community leaders and educators.

The Southern Movement Committee is a democracy building organization that focuses on racial and economic justice for Tennessee.

Organizers say it's important to hear from people all over to find out what's important from them.

So, they are inviting people from across the state to lift their voices up.

"We know that we have a challenging year ahead of us, that it's already so many challenges worth facing. And at the same time so much promise and possibilities. And so we want to lift up, what are we up against, but also what are we organizing and fighting for," said Executive Director of Southern Movement Committee Erica Perry.

The townhall is the first step to decide what's happening in our state and what the issues are, then move forward towards solutions addressing them.

"We're really hoping that this weekend is inspiring and also gives community members the ability to not only see themselves in the future, but the inspiration to actual work towards the future that will all improve our lives," said Organizer Director Jamel Campbell-Gooch.

Campbell-Gooch went on to say he hopes the event Saturday will activate and motivate people to solving the issues the brought up throughout the year.

