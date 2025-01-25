Others impacted by school shootings respond, offer support to Antioch community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the wake of the recent tragedy in Antioch, other organizations impacted by school shootings are responding.

As the memorial at the high school continues to grow from the local community, support is coming in from far and wide.

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids says they reached out to the Mayor's office and others here in Nashville to offer support.

The national nonprofit was formed in response to the Uvalde, Texas 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

The foundation is also asking officials to withhold the alleged "Manifesto" writings of the shooter, due to concerns of copycat crimes and potentially sensitive information being exposed.

They say they also made a similar plea following the Covenant School shooting.

But one of the main differences in those cases is that authorities did not release the Antioch School shooter's writings. The shooter posted them to social media for all to see.

In the Covenant Case, authorities confiscated written journals from the shooter's car and home. The shooter didn't post the writings on social media.

We are also hearing from a foundation connected to those impacted in the Sandy Hook school shooting about potentially missed signs.

As police continue to investigate the motive for that devastating tragedy in Antioch, so many of you are asking if there were signs.

The co-founder of Sandy Hook Promise, who used to live in Nashville, says in a statement that when you don't know what to look for, signs can be dismissed or overlooked.

Mark Barden from Sandy Hook Promise says it's essential to teach people how to recognize signs and to get people help.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the writings to learn more about the attack and get a better idea of what was going through this teen's head.

