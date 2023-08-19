Watch Now
Out-of-state suspect taken into custody after vehicle chase, unknown death investigation underway

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 11:56 AM, Aug 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-19 13:02:24-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The TBI is conducting a death investigation after a vehicle pursuit was initiated early Saturday morning with an out-of-state suspect.

The pursuit began in Wilson County and moved into Cheatham County, where officials used spike strips to stop the vehicle at I-40 West near mile marker 186.

The suspect is in custody, and will be transported back to the Wilson County Corrections facility, according to Wilson County sheriff’s PIO captain, Scott Moore.

We do not know the name of the suspect at this time. This is an ongoing investigation by the TBI, and we will update the story as we have more information.

