Out-of-state teen threatens Cumberland County Schools with fake bomb threat

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teen is now charged after posting a bomb threat on the Cumberland County Schools social media page this week. The child later claimed it was "just a joke."

The threat came via Facebook and indicated threat was made for the Jan. 25 school day.

Police said they discovered the post was made by a Facebook profile fronting as another student. The Crossville/Cumberland County Threat Response Task Force — assisted by the Tennessee Office of Homeland Security — was immediately mobilized to address the potential danger and launch a comprehensive investigation.

The Task Force's efforts led them to identify a juvenile suspect located in Herndon, Virginia, with past connections to the Cumberland County School System. Working in collaboration with Fairfax County law enforcement authorities, officers visited the teen's house and figured out the treat wasn't real.

The 16-year-old juvenile is now facing multiple charges, including threats of mass violence, filing a false report and criminal impersonation.