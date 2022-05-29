Outbreak of hepatitis A virus in strawberries, FDA investigating

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating a multistate outbreak of hepatitis A virus infections in FreshKampo and HEB brand organic strawberries purchased between March 5 and April 25 in the United States and Canada.

The investigation is being conducted in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control, the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The products currently under investigation are past their shelf lives. Anyone who purchased these products during the time period of March 5 and April 25 and froze them should not eat them.

Retailers who sold the infected strawberries include Aldi, HEB, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe's, Walmart, Weis Markets and WinCo Foods.

Currently, reported cases of the outbreak are primarily in California, Minnesota and Canada, between March 28 and April 30. There have been 17 illnesses and 12 hospitalizations.

Anyone who purchased and ate the infected berries in the last two weeks who has not been vaccinated against hepatitis A should immediately consult with a healthcare professional to determine whether post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is needed.

PEP is recommended because it can prevent hepatitis A infections if administered within 14 days of exposure.

You can check online to determine whether you are exhibiting the symptoms.