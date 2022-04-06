Outdoor live music series coming to Cheekwood on Thursdays, May through August

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thursday Night Out live music series is coming to Cheekwood Estate & Gardens, thanks to the property's partnership with 91.ONE WNXP radio station.

For the months of May through August, Thursday nights at Cheekwood will feature live performances by a diverse array of emerging Nashville-based artists, regionally sourced food and spirits, lawn games, wellness classes and evening strolls through the 55 acres of historic gardens.

The events will run from 5-9 p.m. and will feature songwriter Josh Gilligan, eight-piece brass band Brassville, indie-pop artist Haiva Ru and pop R&B artist Isaia Huron, among others.

“We’re excited to bring some of the great Nashville artists heard on our station into one of the most beautiful spaces in our city,” said Jason Moon Wilkins, Program Director of WNXP. “This partnership with Cheekwood is a wonderful opportunity to bring a real life experience to our mission of music discovery.”

Thursday Night Out focuses on amplifying the voices of Nashville's independent music scene and hopes to help curate musical discovery opportunities to enrich every community of Middle Tennessee.

“We are thrilled to partner with WNXP to present the best of the region’s music crop inside the beautiful Cheekwood gardens,” said Cheekwood’s Music and Public Programs Director Mark Mason.

Admission to Cheekwood is free for members and children 2 years old and younger. For all others, it costs $20 for a garden only experience, which excludes access to the property's Historic Mansion & Museum. WNXP sustaining members will receive complementary tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets can be purchased at Cheekwood's website, where more information about the scheduled lineup is also available.

