Outdoor living products manufacturer breaks ground in Columbia, plans to create over 300 new jobs

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — The new, future 500,000 square foot manufacturing facility Fiberon broke ground in Columbia on Tuesday. It will create more than 300 full-time jobs over the next five years.

The facility will be built on a 130-acre plot of land and will manufacture PE decking and composite cladding. It will include a variety of sustainability practices through its manufacturing processes.

There will be an on-site recycling facility to convert baled plastic waste into pellets used in Fiberon products. The building will feature LED lighting and energy-efficient windows and energy-efficient technology for chillers and air compressors.

“We’re excited to join the Columbia community,” said Fenton Challgren, president of Fortune Brands’ Outdoors Business Unit. “With our new, state-of-the-art facility, Fiberon will create more than 300 jobs including manufacturing and office positions. Plus, giving back is one of our core values and we look forward to supporting Columbia and the surrounding areas.”

In addition to providing jobs in the area, Fiberon is making a $15,000 donation to the Youth Education Fund, a nonprofit based in Maury County that funds organizations offering leadership, mentorship and educational resources to community youths.

“Fiberon and Fortune Brands have made a significant investment in the community that will generate more than 300 quality job opportunities for the citizens of Columbia,” said Chaz Molder, mayor of the city of Columbia. “I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the company for its commitment, from the outset, to be a good corporate citizen and true community partner.”

The new facility will also improve ability in the area to meet increased demand for outdoor living products.

Production is scheduled to begin in late 2024. More information about Fiberon and the new facility in Columbia is available on the company's website.