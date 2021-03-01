Power restored to Nashville Electric Service customers after storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Power has been restored to more than 1,300 Nashville Electric Service (NES) customers after storms moved through the area Sunday night.
At one point, around 9:20 p.m., the NES map showed 1,302 customers experiencing outages. To report an outage, call 615-234-0000.
NES is currently experiencing multiple outages across the Nashville area affecting about 1,300 customers due to the storms passing through. Crews will be working around the clock until power is restored to all, and will begin to venture out for repairs once it is safe to do so.— Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) March 1, 2021