Power restored to Nashville Electric Service customers after storms

Posted at 9:28 PM, Feb 28, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Power has been restored to more than 1,300 Nashville Electric Service (NES) customers after storms moved through the area Sunday night.

At one point, around 9:20 p.m., the NES map showed 1,302 customers experiencing outages. To report an outage, call 615-234-0000.

