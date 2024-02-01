Over $100,000 raised in Hendersonville benefit concert for tornado relief

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wednesday night, Hendersonville Rising — the tornado relief benefit concert in Hendersonville — raised over $140,000 to help small businesses and parks impacted by the Dec. 9 tornadoes.

20 different artists gathered for the event to help raise money with a concert and a silent auction.

"We are beyond Thankful, Hendersonville absolutely showed up and showed our communities heart and commitment to supporting others! Final numbers are not in, but we can proudly say we raised over $140,000 to support our local businesses and parks impacted by the tornado," Kathleen Hawkins, President of Hendersonville Chamber, said.

More than 130 businesses were impacted and more than 300 employees are out of work because of the tornadoes, according to city officials.

The concert at the Premier Centre was presented by Hendersonville Hometown Jam and the Hendersonville Chamber of Commerce. Meteorologist Bree Smith was the host of the event at the Premier Centre. As a resident of Sumner County she saw firsthand just how terrible the damage was that day and in the weeks after.

She interviewed Katelyn Woodmansee at the event, a woman who was at Big Play — an amusement center for kids — when the tornado hit.

Woodmansee used her body to shield several children there in protection. Hear her full story in the video above.

Hawkins said she is grateful to everyone who came and supported Hendersonville's recovery, emotionally and financially.

"Thank you for all of the community donations, businesses business donations, to help rebuild our city, but also mend hearts. It was a community effort and we are beyond blessed!” she said.

There is a grant available for small businesses to apply for financial relief — all you have to do is fill out an application!