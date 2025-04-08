Over 120 homes damaged in Clarksville flooding, local resources ready to help

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Local officials say more than 120 homes and 14 businesses were damaged after severe weather over the past few days. Montgomery County and the City of Clarksville have declared a local joint state of emergency.

“The water rose very quickly,” said Farmington resident Beverly Fanning.

With a total of 10.1 inches of rain in five days, neighborhoods in Clarksville, like Farmington, flooded.

“You just don't ever think it will happen to you, and then it does, and you're like, What do I pack? What do I do?” explained Fanning.

Beverly Fanning and her family of four had to be evacuated from their home on Sunday, leaving behind many essentials. The local non-profit Yaipak is stepping up to fill the need.

“I've even brought my own things here, of my daughters,” added Fanning. “It's kind of like, Oh, wow… You don't ever think you'll be coming in here to utilize and get things. And here we are.”

Staff member Jayme Morse is helping families like Fanning's pick out their items. They are her neighbors. Morse’s home in Farmington was barely spared from the floodwaters.

“A lot of them left even without shoes on their feet,” said Morse. “And so, we're trying to fill those needs.”

Morse says many neighbors were caught off guard and don’t have flood insurance. “None of us prepare for something like this when we're not technically in a flood zone,” added Morse.

More than 4,500 residents have been displaced by flooding. On Monday, Yaipak helped 44 local families receive food, hygiene kits, and clothing. Founder Sherry Nicholson says they are also supporting people in other parts of Tennessee and Kentucky.

“They all have a personal shopper, and they get to come through and get whatever it is that they need,” explained Nicholson.

They provide everything someone may need, from clothing to food to cleaning supplies.

“For some people, they may not understand where to go or who's going to be there. We're going to be there, and that is so important to let them know,” added Nicholson. “And that's the first step in their healing after something so traumatic, like the entire loss of everything they built their lives around.”

This loss is something that Fanning and her neighbors are still trying to navigate.

“I have no idea what the next steps are for us and what that looks like,” said Fanning. But, the help from Yaipak brings some relief amid the uncertainty.

Yaipak’s warehouse on Paradise Hill will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. all week to serve local flood victims and receive donations.

If you’d like to support their ongoing relief efforts, you can give here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com