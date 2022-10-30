Over 2 years later: St. John's Lutheran Church celebrates first service after rebuilding from 2020 tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At first glance, it was your typical Sunday service — but for the congregation of St. John's Lutheran Church, typical was something they haven't experienced in years.

"Just to come here for the first time in 973 days is just kind of surreal," said Pastor Rick Roberts. "Because it was 973 days or so that I saw the destruction from the tornado."

Those at St. John's were back together for the first time since a tornado destroyed their building more than two years ago.

"It got overwhelming at first because like the first couple days after we were here, everybody was coming to me, 'what do we do with this? what do we do with that? what do you want?' you know, and I just went and hid in my office," said Roberts.

But before long, the resurrection was underway: community members came together to rebuild. In the meantime, services were held online before a neighboring church offered its space.

"Well, Zoom has been our wonderful friend for the last 32 months," laughed Roberts.

While there is still more work to be done, Pastor Roberts only has to look down to see how far St. John's has come.

"Well, this is my favorite cross now," he said holding a cross around his neck. "The stained glass in this cross is made from the stained glass windows that were blown away in that 2020 tornado."

After all, Roberts said it's not a building that makes the church.

"It's about the people and what God is doing through the people to bring help and hope into our world, into our lives," he said.

For more information on how you can help with rebuild efforts, click here.