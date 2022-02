SMYRNA, Tenn. — A woman faces 2nd degree murder charges after an overdose in a Smyrna motel. Kristin Tweed was charged by a grand jury. She is now in custody.

Police discovered the victim in March 2021 at the Sleep on Highwood Boulevard dead of an overdose. Investigators determined that Kristen Tweed was the source of the drugs. After the indictment, she was arrested February 11.

She is also charged with felony drug sales.