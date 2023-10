NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the drop in temperatures, Metro Social Services and the Office of Homeless Services are offering overflow shelter for the unhoused.

Where?

3230 Brick Church Pike, Nashville, TN

When?

Oct. 30 and 31

Families and pets are welcome, but Metro asks that those who are looking to get out of the cold first seek help from Room In the Inn and Nashville Rescue Mission.

Below is a transportation guide to help find a way to get to these locations: