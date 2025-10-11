Overnight lane closure set at BNA ahead of new valet, hotel lane opening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Travelers heading to Nashville International Airport (BNA) early next week should be aware of an overnight lane closure as crews prepare to open a new dedicated valet and hotel lane.

According to airport officials, a single lane of Terminal Drive will be closed from 10 p.m. Monday, October 13, through 6 a.m. Tuesday, October 14, while new signage is installed. The work paves the way for the new valet and hotel access lane, which is scheduled to open Wednesday, October 16.

Once the new lane opens, travelers using valet or hotel parking must enter Terminal Drive via Donelson Pike or Exit 216B to reach the correct entry point. Using another entrance will require circling the terminal, which could lead to traffic backups.

Officials are reminding passengers to use caution in the work zone and follow posted signage.

