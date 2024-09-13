Overnight shooting adds to concerning numbers over two week period

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are investigating a shooting at the Sudekum Apartments overnight.

The 911 call came in around 7 p.m. to the courtyard area of the complex where officers arrived to find someone who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was conscious when paramedics rushed them to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

According to MNPD's count, there have been 316 shootings so far this year. There have been 21 shootings in the last week and three of those were deadly. Last year there were 460 shootings overall.

Police haven't released any details about the victim's condition, possible suspects, or a motive in this latest shooting at the Sudekum Apartments. We'll keep you updated as we learn more.

