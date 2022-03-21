Watch
Overnight shooting in Smyrna under investigation

Posted at 1:19 PM, Mar 21, 2022
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A shootout between two vehicles resulted in the hospitalization of two people on Monday.

Around 1:30 a.m., the Smyrna Police Department responded to a call from an employee at the Circle K on Nissan Drive that a driver and their passenger were shot and needed medical attention.

Rutherford County EMS arrived and took both injured people to a nearby hospital. One was in stable condition and the other was in critical condition.

SPD Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing investigations. Investigators believe this was an isolated incident between individuals who knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nabours at 615-267-5434 or via email: allan.nabours@townofsmyrna.org.

