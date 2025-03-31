Overnight storm causes damage to home in in Springfield, no injuries reported

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The storm overnight brought in a lot of reports of damage from Fairview, to parts of Humphreys County.
According to SmokeyBarn news, a tree fell onto a home on Circle Drive overnight in Springfield, causing significant damage to both the house and nearby vehicles.
The good news is there are no injuries reported.
Springfield Electric said they will assess later in the morning when they can get some daylight to see how serious the damage is.
They say if you want to submit a request to for services, they're asking that you fill out a form online, but they do have a 24 hour hotline at (615) 384-6770 where you can probably get someone on the line to figure out what a timeline would look like.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.
