Overton Co. Sheriff's office reporting active shooter at Hutchinson Plant in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Overton County Sheriff's office is reporting an active shooter at the Hutchinson Plant in Livingston.
The plant is right off of Airport Road.
Officials say the suspect has left the scene and they are looking for the vehicle he left in.
This is breaking news, we will update as details come in.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
