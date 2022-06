HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An overturned tractor-trailer closed westbound Interstate 40 in Hermitage early Friday morning. The roadway has since reopened.

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m., right before the Old Hickory Boulevard off-ramp. The truck was on its side across all westbound travel lanes. Crews were able to move the tractor-trailer by 5:40 a.m. and reopen the westbound lanes. However, the off-ramp remains closed.