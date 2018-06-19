Overturned Semi Delays Traffic On I-65 In Robertson County

PORTLAND, Tenn. - A crash involving an overturned tractor trailer caused delays on Interstate 65 South in Robertson County.

The incident happened shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday at mile marker 121, not far from the Kentucky state line.

BIG problem for folks heading toward Nashville from the KY state line! #5LiveTraffic pic.twitter.com/406tUgW3WW — Rebecca Schleicher (@NC5_RSchleicher) June 19, 2018

Details of the crash were unclear.

The tractor trailer was later pulled to an entrance ramp. The road reopened a few hours later.