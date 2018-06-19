Overturned Semi Delays Traffic On I-65 In Robertson County

5:43 AM, Jun 19, 2018
4 hours ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PORTLAND, Tenn. - A crash involving an overturned tractor trailer caused delays on Interstate 65 South in Robertson County.  

The incident happened shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday at mile marker 121, not far from the Kentucky state line. 

Details of the crash were unclear.

The tractor trailer was later pulled to an entrance ramp. The road reopened a few hours later. 

