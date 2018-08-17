Overturned Semi Truck Closes I-40 West In Dickson

DICKSON, Tenn. - A crash closed Interstate 40 West in Dickson County for more than an hour.

A tractor trailer voerturned at mile marker 172 at Highway 46 around 1:45 p.m. Friday.

All lanes of I-40 West were closed and traffic was being rerouted to alternate routes.

Tennessee Department of Transportation officials reopened the road around 4 p.m.

I 40WB 172 is closed @ SR 46 I’m Dickson Co due to a commercial vehicle being overturned. Expect delays ⁦@dicksonpolice⁩ ⁦@myTDOT⁩ ⁦@DicksonCountySO⁩ pic.twitter.com/xaN7eVlHkL — THPNashville (@THPNashville) August 17, 2018