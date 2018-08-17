Overturned Semi Truck Closes I-40 West In Dickson
DICKSON, Tenn. - A crash closed Interstate 40 West in Dickson County for more than an hour.
A tractor trailer voerturned at mile marker 172 at Highway 46 around 1:45 p.m. Friday.
All lanes of I-40 West were closed and traffic was being rerouted to alternate routes.
Tennessee Department of Transportation officials reopened the road around 4 p.m.
I 40WB 172 is closed @ SR 46 I’m Dickson Co due to a commercial vehicle being overturned. Expect delays @dicksonpolice @myTDOT @DicksonCountySO pic.twitter.com/xaN7eVlHkL— THPNashville (@THPNashville) August 17, 2018
HAPPENING NOW A wrecker is working to clear the lane blockage. I 40 is closed at Exit 172. @dicksonpolice is assisting with the detour. @myTDOT is taking care of the closure. #Teamwork pic.twitter.com/tuDSdwiBfP— THPNashville (@THPNashville) August 17, 2018