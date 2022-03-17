Overturned tanker truck shuts down both sides of I-24 near La Vergne

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Interstate 24 is shut down near the Rutherford and Davidson County line on Thursday morning due to an overturned tanker truck.

La Vergne officials said the truck was carrying gas, which is now leaking onto the interstate. Both sides of the roadway are being diverted.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the vehicle overturned near mile marker 63. Fire crews are on the scene to help with the fuel leak. Injuries have been reported, but officials have not released any details.

The interstate is not expected to be cleared until 2 p.m.