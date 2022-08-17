Overturned tractor-trailer blocks all I-40 eastbound traffic in Smith County

CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An overturned tractor-trailer blocked all eastbound traffic on Interstate 40 Wednesday afternoon in Smith County. The traffic cleared by 6:30 p.m.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the vehicle overturned around 11:30 a.m. while headed east on I-40.

The road is estimated to be cleared by 5 p.m. pic.twitter.com/oVXiwhrXKS — Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) August 17, 2022

Authorities first estimated that the road would reopen by 5 p.m., but the scene continued to be active for another hour and a half after that.

No information about the cause of the crash has been provided at this time. The condition of the driver of the tractor-trailer is unknown at this time.

No other vehicles were reportedly involved in this incident.

NewsChannel 5 will update this story when more details become available.

