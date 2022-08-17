Watch Now
Overturned tractor-trailer blocks all I-40 eastbound traffic in Smith County

An overturned tractor-trailer in Smith County is blocking all traffic headed east on Interstate 40 at mile marker 260.
Posted at 5:42 PM, Aug 17, 2022
CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An overturned tractor-trailer blocked all eastbound traffic on Interstate 40 Wednesday afternoon in Smith County. The traffic cleared by 6:30 p.m.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the vehicle overturned around 11:30 a.m. while headed east on I-40.

Authorities first estimated that the road would reopen by 5 p.m., but the scene continued to be active for another hour and a half after that.

No information about the cause of the crash has been provided at this time. The condition of the driver of the tractor-trailer is unknown at this time.

No other vehicles were reportedly involved in this incident.

