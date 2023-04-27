Own a piece of history: 1910 Lascassas building going up for auction

LASCASSAS, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's no question. Certain familiar places just set the tone for a community. In just days, a major new chapter will begin in the future of one of those places.

For the locals, there's a lot of familiar in Lascassas, places that just feel like they've always been there. One of those places is 4570 East Jefferson Pike.

"A lot of people come take pictures, stuff like that," said one neighbor.

"It was a little country store that had everything under the sun in it," added Margaret Hatcher of Lascassas Salon.

It was built in 1910. It was both a bank and a feed store before it became what it's best known for now.

"In my lifetime, and the past fifty or so years, it's been Pearcy's General Store," said Chandler Vaught of the Parks Auction Company. "The Pearcy family has been running it since the early 1970s, and they just moved out, I believe, four years ago. Some might recognize it from the Alan Jackson music video for 'Little Man.'"

The old building is going up for auction this Saturday.

Neighbors all have a take on what they'd like to see the building become.

"A neat little restaurant," suggested Hatcher.

"A lot of people talk about event spaces, coffee shops, bakeries, that sort of thing," added Vaught.

"We need some cupcakes coming out," laughed a neighbor.

Vaught said there are things to know. There's not a septic system on the property and updates are needed. Vaught said the level of interest is being driven by the memories people have with the place.

"I was mostly interested in the candy at the front, that good ole hard candy you grew up with at your grandparents'," Vaught remembered. "That's what was here. It's about time this structure gets a new lease on life and sees new business hopefully come into it."

That auction is at 4570 East Jefferson Pike this Saturday morning at 10.