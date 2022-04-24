Watch
Owner of store that sold winning Mega Millions ticket to receive $50,000 check

Keith Srakocic/AP
FILE: A Mega Millions playslip (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 12:09 PM, Apr 24, 2022
On Monday, the owner of Citgo Food Mart, 560 Hwy 70 in Pegram — Rajesh Ghadiyali — will receive a $50,000 check for selling the winning Mega Millions lottery ticket from April 15.

The check will be presented by Rebecca Paul, President and CEO of the Tennessee Education Lottery.

The winner of the Mega Millions sum is still unknown, and their prize remains unclaimed at this time. It is a $20 million jackpot, or $11.9 million in cash/lump sum value.

Since the game began selling in Tennessee, Mega Millions has generated an estimated $247.2 million for education programs. The lottery overall has generated more than $6.3 billion for education.

