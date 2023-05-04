Pain into purpose: Covenant School parents keep advocating to help end school shootings

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — It's been a little longer than a month since The Covenant School Shooting but it's a feeling still fresh in many minds.

Many of the Covenant school parents are getting together with a mission to prevent the tragedy that happened to them from occurring again. Life changed for Elaine Eisinger and many of the Covenant School parents after March 27.

"The horror — I mean, I was in the room when Mike Hill’s wife found out that he didn't make it and like hearing that wail come out of her. I mean, I feel like that is imprinted on my soul," said Eisinger.

Her daughter Alex thankfully survived the shooting, but six lives were lost.

"I never thought when I held that sweet little baby in my arms that fast forward 10 years, and I’ll be holding her while her body shakes during a panic attack," she said.

But this was not how she and her daughter would live their life. Eisinger says she was ready to turn her pain into purpose and she's not alone.

"I know if we have anything to do with that — the advocacy group of Covenant parents — we will be the last school shooter that's our heart's desire."

Covenant school parents are rallying for change.

"It's to create a safer way for people to enjoy and exercise their Second Amendment rights while also protecting the most vulnerable of us."

Eisinger works as a legislative assistant. She understands the ins and outs at the Capitol and what it takes to make a change. She believes Covenant parents can make it happen.

"We're meeting weekly. It's been incredible. The community has shown up to help locally and on a national level. So, I really believe that we're moving in a good direction there," said Eisinger.

With a special session announced, these parents are hopeful.

"I would encourage anyone who's willing to get involved. Whether they're willing to make one phone call or send one email, we would be so grateful. They can go to safertn.org to be able to find all of the information: what to say where to go, how to plug in, they can find all of that there."

Eisinger says parents will meet for as long as it takes to help prevent this tragedy from happening again.