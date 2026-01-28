Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pancake Pantry offering free meals to all linemen for the remainder of the week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Pancake Pantry will be offering free meals to all linemen at both their Hillsboro Village and Downtown Nashville locations for the remainder of the week.

This is to thank them for all the work they've done and continue to do to keep Nashville safe during this winter storm.

To receive your meal, simply show your badge or work ID.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com

