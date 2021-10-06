Watch
News

Actions

Pancake Pantry to open in downtown Nashville this November

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
Pancake Pantry opens for dinner.
pancake pantry
Posted at 9:54 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 22:54:01-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Pancake Pantry is expanding after 60 years in Nashville.

In November, the restaurant will open a downtown Nashville location inside the Hyatt Centric Nashville hotel on Molloy Street.

"We are so excited to bring this Nashville tradition to the heart of the city and offer even greater access to our world-famous scratch-made pancakes for locals and visitors," said Chip Bradley, managing partner for the Pancake Pantry.

The restaurant first opened in the Hillsboro Village neighborhood in 1961.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap