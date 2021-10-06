Pancake Pantry to open in downtown Nashville this November

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Pancake Pantry is expanding after 60 years in Nashville.

In November, the restaurant will open a downtown Nashville location inside the Hyatt Centric Nashville hotel on Molloy Street.

"We are so excited to bring this Nashville tradition to the heart of the city and offer even greater access to our world-famous scratch-made pancakes for locals and visitors," said Chip Bradley, managing partner for the Pancake Pantry.

The restaurant first opened in the Hillsboro Village neighborhood in 1961.