Pandemic, inflation continues to hurt Nashville nonprofit for senior rides

Long-lasting pandemic impacts — coupled with inflation — are putting the brakes on a Nashville nonprofit's efforts.

Not only are donations low, but there's a crucial need for volunteers.

Senior Ride in Nashville has been serving the Davidson County community for about five years. The goal is to make sure seniors have a ride to the grocery store or doctors' appointments.

But since the pandemic and our troubles with the economy, the CEO said she needs more people to get behind the wheel.

"We are a call-ahead service, and most of our ride requests are to medical appointments and grocery stores. But yes, we take them anywhere they need to go into the community."

Carrie Brumfield, CEO of Senior Ride Nashville says the organization launched in 2017 to serve the senior population.

The first few years were great until, like most of us, Brumfield says, COVID-19 put the brakes on services.

They saw a 60% decrease in volunteers and many of its riders stayed home to be safe.

"However since then, ridership and ride requests have rebounded and our ride requests are coming in at a greater volume than we've ever experienced before," said Brumfield. "That ride need has really resurfaced. However, the volunteer recruitment and engagement has not returned to pre-pandemic levels."

Brumfield says the organization needs the community's help.

She says during the pandemic, the organization saw that 70% of its ride requests were filled by volunteers, and 30% were paid drivers since 2020.

Now, 50% of rides are filled with volunteers.

"Cost around the board has increased — general office supplies, retaining talent, all of these things have gone up in price and so as a nonprofit, we also experience a reduction of individual donors since the pandemic."

Brumfield said even donations are down.

"We would ask those folks to consider making a financial contribution whether that's a monthly gift of $10 or whatever may be comfortable and reasonable for them. It goes a long, long way to helping us continue to provide this service to older adults, as well as grow it into new communities where we are not yet active."

She's hoping bringing awareness can also bring in more help and funding.

Brumfield says drivers do get reimbursed for mileage.