Pandemic product shortages could create more scam opportunities, BBB warns

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Every year there are reminders about not falling for scams around the holidays, but this year the warning is even louder.

The pandemic has sparked shortages of toys, cars and just about anything that can make a nice gift and a nice scam.

"I think we really need to consider the fact that we've been living in very un-normal time sort of past two years," said Caleb Nix with the Better Business Bureau.

According to Nix, the pandemic is just one reason why we need to be on high alert when it comes to scams more than ever this year.

"With that comes a lot of stress and anxiety and one of the things that we know about scams and scammers is when you see something that looks fake, it can sometimes when you're under stress bypass your prefrontal cortex. So, you're not necessarily making decisions that you would normally make in those situations, so it's important to take them into consideration, specifically during this year," Nix said.

The BBB says online purchase scams in the past month made up 23% of reported scams in the Middle Tennessee region compared to 29% over 2020.

The BBB also believes ongoing effects of the pandemic, like product shortages and increased online shopping, are likely to result in even more online purchase scams in 2021.

"We know that there's a lot of factors that are affecting shopping, from people wanting to purchase online to shipping issues to microchip shortage," said Nix. "We're seeing all these factors that are affecting the supply of those really hot items that people want to get in those toys that people might want for the holiday season."

This is also a time where many people are still recovering financially from COVID-19, whether it's because of hospital bills or job loss and this could lead more people to look for the cheapest, best deal and to fall victim.

Nix says it's best to go with your instincts.

"We always tell people to trust your gut, take a second, take a breather and do a little bit more research on the vendor," Nix said.

We've all heard it before but if it looks too good to be true it's because it is.

BBB warns scammers will find ways to take advantage of the situation by varying the product categories, capitalizing on what people are looking for online and focusing on the most sought-after gifts such as electronics, toys, and other trendy gift items.

The BBB has tips to keep people from falling prey to online scams:

