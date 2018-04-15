Panel Discusses Obstacles Women Face In Country Music
10:30 PM, Apr 14, 2018
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Before the ACM Awards, a Middle Tennessee State University official helped coordinate a panel discussion about obstacles women face in country music.
MTSU Recording Industry Chair Beverly Keel and the founders of "Change the Conversation" were joined by singer/songwriter Cam.
Keel and her colleagues formed the coalition in 2014 to fund research, mentor young women, and host events to allow industry experts to share their insights at a time when many said women don't listen to country music.
A group of MTSU students have also traveled to Las Vegas to get a firsthand look at the preparations for the awards.