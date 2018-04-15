Panel Discusses Obstacles Women Face In Country Music

10:30 PM, Apr 14, 2018
1 hour ago

Before the ACM Awards, a Middle Tennessee State University official helped coordinate a panel discussion about obstacles women face in country music. MTSU Recording Industry Chair Beverly Keel and the founders of "Change the Conversation" were joined by singer/songwriter Cam.

MTSU Photo by Andrew Oppmann

Keel and her colleagues formed the coalition in 2014 to fund research, mentor young women, and host events to allow industry experts to share their insights at a time when many said women don't listen to country music.

A group of MTSU students have also traveled to Las Vegas to get a firsthand look at the preparations for the awards.

