Papa C Pies Bakery to close, owner urges community to support small business

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A shop that's become loved in Cool Springs is closing in the coming weeks citing the rising costs of ingredients.

"Used to have contests to see who could have the longest peel," Chad Collier said, furiously peeling Granny Smith apples. "I always say the best pies are the ugly pies because they were slightly overfilled. Ugly pies are the best pies. Now you know."

All the steps to making a great apple pie aren't things Chad picked up in a culinary school. He went to the school of his Grandmother Elsie. Chad can't help but think how thrilled his grandmother would be to know her recipes are now being made from scratch at Chad's Papa C Pies Bakery in Cool Springs.

"Eat a salad, they said," he said, reading a sign that greets customers on the way in. "It's healthy. You know what never gets recalled? Pie, baby. Pie never gets recalled."

Chad began the business in 2008 and made the pies at several places around Middle Tennessee before settling in at this shop. Sharing what Grandmother Elsie taught him has been wonderful, but Chad said his small business has become overwhelmed by world events impacting the cost of ingredients.

"Pure vanilla skyrocketed about four or five years ago due to drought," Chad said. "The price of wholesale eggs skyrocketed. Beyond that, post-COVID with inflation and packaging, it's been very hard to manage costs. We've raised prices trying to stay ahead. It's harder and harder. Before COVID, we were $22 for a large pie. We went to $26 or $30, it really needs to go to $34 or $35."

Chad said it's too much. On Jan. 25, he's closing Papa C Pies Bakery. He said the experience has given him even more reason to push support for local small businesses. That includes his neighbors Chetzels Bakehouse and Wild & Well Supplement Emporium.

"It's the fabric of our communities," he said.

Chad doesn't know what he's going to do next, but he's proud so many more people now know about those pies that are just like Grandmother Elsie made them.

"These are my favorite pies in the world," he said, holding up two apple pies. "I've asked the Lord for guidance, and I'm looking to see what happens next. I'm very sad this is closing, but I'm very hopeful what's to come."