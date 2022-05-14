Parade in downtown Nashville honors fallen heroes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A non-profit that provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star families, veterans and first responders is helping heroes in Middle Tennessee.

A parade throughout downtown Nashville featured 100 New York and Nashville firefighters with bagpipes and drums marching down Broadway and into the Wildhorse Saloon.

The parade kicked off the Tunnel to Towers Never Forget concert at the Wildhorse Saloon. The nonprofit supports those who served our country by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children, and by building custom-designed smart homes for injured veterans and first responders.

“We made a promise at Tunnel to Towers, anyone who protects our community or country if they give their kids a kiss good-bye and don’t come home, we are going to take care of their families left behind,” said Frank Siller, chairman and CEO of Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Siller started the foundation in honor of his brother Stephen, a New York firefighter who was killed on Sept. 11.

Inside the Wildhorse Saloon, there was a private concert for local first responders and military service members. Old Dominion, Willie Shaw, Lee Brice, Darryl Worley and Brantley Gilbert were all featured during the show.

The concert also featured announcements that Tunnel to Towers will be delivering mortgage-free homes to six Tennessee families of fallen heroes.

The Never Forget Concert honors the 2,977 people who lost their lives on 9/11, which include 73 law enforcement officers and 343 firefighters that sacrificed their lives that day bringing others to safety.

Siller encouraged people to donate $11 a month to the Tunnel to Tours Foundation in honor of Memorial Day. You can find more information at

You will be able to watch the full Tunnel to Towers Never Forget concert on Friday, May 27 at 8 p.m. on NewsChannel5.

