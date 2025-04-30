Paramedics utilize new technology to make calls safer for first responders, patients

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Nashville continues to grow and attract new neighbors, our first responders are busier than ever.

Already this year, the Nashville's Fire Departments ambulances have made more than 25,000 transports. In the past year, nine new ambulances were added to the fleet with some new equipment on board to make the job easier for EMTs and paramedics - as well as safer for patients.

That equipment includes motorized stretchers, which take care of a lot of the heavy lifting. NewsChannel 5 Anchor Carrie Sharp spoke with NFD Paramedic Evan Cox about how this new technology will help make calls more efficient.

"If you think about having to lift somebody that weighs 200 pounds three or four times just on a single call and you multiply that by 10,11, 12 - that's a lot of wear and tear on the body. It's a lot of risk to the body, and it's not been uncommon for people to suffer back injuries related to moving patients."

The ambulances are also now equipped with an electric stair chair, which makes carrying patients down stairways a lot easier.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.